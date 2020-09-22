Beautiful fall weather continues

For those who have made it through this series of cold nights without turning on the heat in your house, congratulations.

The chilly early fall weather will warm up from here with tonight’s low getting down to 45 after two straight nights of 39 degree lows and a low temp of 41 Monday night.

Today’s weather is beautiful again with a high of 71 and plenty of sunshine. The trend continues until this weekend when showers are expected to begin Friday evening and last through Saturday afternoon.