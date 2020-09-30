Amendment would keep court at nine

Thursday, Sept. 24, I introduced a Constitutional Amendment with Congressman Collin Peterson (D-MD).

The Keep Nine Amendment would permanently set the number of U.S. Supreme Court Justices at nine. The independence and non-partisan nature of the Supreme Court of the United States is a core aspect of American government. I am proud to lead this bipartisan legislation that keeps the number of Supreme Court Justices at nine and ensures partisan desires to “pack the court” won’t result in a court that has been undermined by politics.

I am also proud to co-sponsor the Honoring National Recovery Month Act with Rep. David Trone, which provides dedicated funding to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration for resources and education during National Recovery Month. Our work on combating substance abuse and the opioid epidemic continues, and this bill is an important step in these efforts. National Recovery Month is an important commemoration that provides support for Americans in recovery, and I will continue to support its mission as we address the addiction crisis.

On Wednesday, I co-sponsored the Protect and Serve Act. This legislation will create federal penalties for individuals who deliberately target local, state or federal law enforcement officers with violence. We must always stand up for our law enforcement officers. I’m proud to join this important legislation that will help keep our police safe as they serve our communities.

Two more Smithsonian museums are reopening to the public: the National Museum of American History and the National Museum of the American Indian. Both museums will open with new COVID-19 safety measures in place, including limited hours of operation, required face coverings and strict social distancing. Every visitor must obtain a free timed-entry pass in advance of their visit.

