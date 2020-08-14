Weekly DOT maintenance alert
Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.
DISTRICT-WIDE ACTIVITIES:
Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge and guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, surface/shoulder work, work orders, pavement messaging, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
Work at specific locations (by county):
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY:
Please note districtwide activities above.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY:
• Routes 635 and 653 – Crew will work on Rural Rustic projects.
• Route 644 (631 – 600) – Road closed Aug. 3 – Sept. 11 for bridge replacement. Detour via Routes 631, and 600 to 644.
Please note districtwide activities above.
PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY:
• Route 460 intersection at Route 307 – Intersection reconstruction underway. Completion date estimated as 11/20/2020.
• Route 721 – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Uptick in district cases persisting
The Piedmont Health District is seeing an uptick in coronavirus cases. H. Robert Nash Meanwhile, health officials are advising that... read more