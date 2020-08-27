Truck collides with road tractor
Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a two-vehicle crash that took place Tuesday, Aug. 25, on Route 360 in Prince Edward County, resulting in minor injuries and a reckless driving charge.
VSP Public Relations Director Corinne N. Geller noted in a statement that the crash occurred at 7:10 a.m. on Route 360, less than a mile west of Route 704.
“A 1993 Nissan Frontier was traveling east on Route 360 when it ran into the rear of a 1993 Mack Tractor/Bobtail,” she stated.
The driver of the Nissan, Koty S. Seamster, 18, of Rice, was treated at the scene for minor injuries, Geller said. He was wearing a seat belt.
“The operator of the tractor, James R. Johnson, 74, of Keysville, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries,” Geller said, referring to Centra Southside Community Hospital.
She noted Johnson was also wearing a seat belt.
“Seamster was charged with reckless driving for failure to maintain control of his vehicle,” Geller said.
Two wanted suspects arrested in Rice
Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police arrested two wanted suspects Thursday, Aug. 27, on Scuffletown Road... read more