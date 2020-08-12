Recently retired Longwood University Softball Head Coach Kathy Riley has resumed the training of young softball players through a new partnership formed with All-American Fast Pitch Softball.

Based out of Henrico, All-American Fast Pitch is owned by Kerri Cobb Harrison, who is a professional fast pitch softball instructor with more than 28 years of experience giving lessons statewide, as stated at allamericanfastpitch.com. Harrison specializes in the expert instruction of fast pitch softball pitching, batting and catching, team practices, group sessions and coaches clinics. She teaches 60- plus lessons a week in Richmond.

A release from All-American Fast Pitch indicated Riley would be teaching lessons every Wednesday, beginning Aug. 5.

“I am looking forward to helping some of the young softball players in Virginia achieve their aspirations,” Riley said. “It feels good to help make a difference in their lives.”

Riley’s 27-year run as a softball coach, including 23 years at Longwood, resulted in 812 career wins, five Big South Championships and seven trips to the NCAA postseason.

She had stated plans to pursue ways of helping softball players through other opportunities and expressed gratitude to Harrison for giving her one.

“Many thanks to Kerri pushing me to get back in the game and offering me a place to begin,” she said.