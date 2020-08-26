Prince Edward County property transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Prince Edward County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of March. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Robert L. Trice to Matthew James Bojanowski, 11.11 AC, Leigh District. $230,000.

• Joe P. Irving, Sr. to Joe P.,Irving, II. Deed Gift.

• David B. Stonnell to David B. Stonnell. Deed Gift.

• Kevin A. Napier to Longwood Woodland Pond Housing, Unit G Building B Phase 3, Town of Farmville. $160,000.

• MKR Investments, Inc. to 3rd Street Investments, LLC, Deed Gift.

• Southgate Associates II, LP to RCC Southgate, LLC, Lots, Town of Farmville. .00

• RCC Southgate, LLC to RCC Southgate Shops, LLC, Lots, Town of Farmville, .00

• Brandon S. Kenny to Brandon S. Kenny. Deed Gift.

• Gerald Oliver Driver, Sr. to VBS Mortgage, LLC DBA F & M Mortgage, Parcel 4, 2.03 AC. .00

• Hettie Vanover Smith to Christopher A. Smith, Lots, Hampden District. .00

• Jerry S. Eicher to Edward J. Caputo, 2.97 AC, Farmville District. $169,500.

• Richard E. Wallace to Timothy J. Ott, Lots, Prospect District. $60,800.

• Lunenburg – Nottoway Education to James A. Cook, Lots, Hampden District. $21,900.

• Kari D. Joyner to Shamika Bowles, 1.55 AC, Leigh District. $171,900.

• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Manning Investments, LLC, 3.08 AC, Hampden District. $89,000.

• Deborah A. Munyas to Paul A. Rowe, Sr., Lots, Hampden District. $115,000.

• George Olin Hardy, IV to Donnie Lee Daniel, 2.772 AC, Lockett District. $78,500.

• Robin A. Baldwin to Juan Antonio Ramirez, Lots, Town of Farmville. $88,000.

• Mary B. Wright to Board of Supervisors of the County, 2.54 AC, Prospect District. $25,000.

• James William Jordan to Shameka C. Jordan. Deed Gift

• Piedmont Habitat for Humanity to David W. Barber, Lot, Prospect District. $88,995.

• Howard W. Stokes to Central VA Cremation Services, 10 AC, Hampden District. $48,000.

• Clematis M. Taylor to Central VA Cremation Services, Lot, Hampden District. $78,500.

• Howard W. Stokes to Central VA Cremation Services, 4.86 AC, Farmville District. $16,000.

• Karen R. Bowman to Gertrude M. Moore, Lot, Hampden District. $115,000.

• Trinity Memorial Gardens, Inc., to Trinity Memorial Park, Inc. Lots, Lockett District. $200,000.

• Lavelette Glenn Henry Family to Kent Allen Weaver, 32.02 AC, Prospect District. $65,000.

• Christopher A. Smith to Sterling Investments, LLC, Lot, Hampden District. $100,000.

• Lees Branch, LLC to J&J Executive Retreat, LLC, Lots, Leigh District. $240,000.

• Rakhaben Patel to Gerald McKenly Vanromondt, Sr, .367 AC, Town of Farmville District. $28,000.

• Marvin J. Fisher to Jacob Fisher, 37.70 AC, Prospect District. $100,000.

• J Marvin Fisher to Paul Glick, 1.65 AC, Prospect District. $70,000.

• Joel A Fisher to J Marvin Fisher, 2.00 AC, Prospect District. $145,000.

• Katherine Lorraine Shipley to Edward Irby Bunting, Lots, Lockett District. $319,900.

• Scott W. Minnekine to Manage This, LLC, Lot, Town of Farmville. $93,000.

• Jesse A. Carles to Leslee C. Carles. Deed Gift.

• Debra Ann Jennings to Debra Ann Jennings, Lot, Farmville District. $18,000.

• Longwood Properties to Jeffrey L. Perkins, Lots, Town of Farmville. $578,300.

• Equity Trustees, LLC to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Lot, Town of Farmville. $150,480.

• Debra Ann Jennings to Brian T. Pembelton, Lots, Farmville District. $289,000.

• Joan J, Simpson to 105 Brook LLC, A Virginia LLC, Lot, Town of Farmville. $85,000.

• Silva Group, LLC to Matthew J. Winschel, Lot, Lockett District. $75,000.

• Ronald W. Bruce to Michael A. Matthews, 12.42 AC, Lockett District. $55,800.

• Kenneth Ray Evans to Gerald Gulczewski, Lot, Leigh District. $24,900.

• Alan C. Cook to Cook Creek Properties. Deed Gift.

• Deborah Robertson Bailey to Shamron Robertson. Deed Gift.