Parking meters return to service on Main St.

The days of parking free on Main Street in Farmville came to an abrupt end during the Wednesday, Aug. 12 town council meeting.

The council voted to send many of the actions taken to relieve financial burdens on citizens at the beginning of the pandemic, such as suspending water disconnections, to the finance committee for review of how and when to return to normal operations, but the parking meters on Main Street were immediately put back into operation after one council member expressed frustration about on-street parking being regularly used by merchants.

“I, as a merchant on Main Street, have seen total abuse of the parking meter situation,” Councilmember Thomas Pairet said. “It is ridiculous. Employees of merchants on Main Street are parking on Main Street every single day.”

Pairet said he would like to see the meters uncovered and the rest of council agreed.

Police Chief Andy Ellington was at the council meeting and had the covers removed from the meters immediately.

The council also agreed to resume charging for people and businesses who rent parking spaces from the town beginning September 1.