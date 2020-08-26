Oliver graduates from RIT
Ian Oliver, of Cumberland, graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science degree in game design and development.
Some 4,000 degrees were conferred in the 2019-2020 academic year at all of RIT’s campuses. A virtual celebration was held May 8 at rit.edu/classof2020.
