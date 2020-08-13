Martha Jean Buschmann

Martha Jean Martin Buschmann, age 95 of New Canton, died August 8, 2020. She was born July 10, 1925, in Delphi, Indiana, daughter of Mary Elizabeth Quinn Martin and Turpie Early Martin. Jean was an art teacher at Prince Edward County and fabric designer for Stehli Fabric. She was well known for her artwork and interest in wildflowers. Jean’s talent, humor, and generosity will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by five children; Theresa, David, Eric, Freda, and John Buschmann; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, loving nephews, nieces, and friends. A viewing will be held at Colbert-Wiley Funeral Home in Bremo Bluff on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 12 to 1 p.m., followed by a private burial.