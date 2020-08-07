August 7, 2020

  70°

Landfill alert to meet

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Friday, August 7, 2020

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert (CCLA) group will have a Community Town Hall Meeting August 9, at 3 p.m. at 11 Davenport Rd in Cumberland. The meeting can be accessed by calling 1-571-3112 and enter code 378-814-269. Find out updated information concerning the proposed mega landfill and the effects it may have on Cumberland and surrounding counties.

