Kathleen Shorter Kress Jacobs, 86 of Pumping Station Road, Appomattox, died Thursday, August 13, 2020, at her residence.

Born in Madisonville, on October 1, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Ella Mae DeFord Shorter and Charles R. Shorter, Sr. She was predeceased by her husbands, Ralph Kress and William Jacobs; a brother, Charles R. Shorter, Jr.; a brother-in-law, Jim Lee; and a nephew, Jimmy Lee. She was a member of Spout Spring Baptist Church. Kathleen worked as a seamstress for many years, where she made lifelong friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon K. Hix and husband, Jim of Pamplin; three grandchildren, Olivia, Kate, and Baylor Hix; two sisters, Mary Shorter Lee of Farmville and Georgianna “Ann” Covington and husband, Johnny of Pamplin; two step-sons, Phillip Jacobs and Cecil Jacobs and wife, Alena; a step-granddaughter, Laurianne Jacobs; sister-in-law, Jean Kress; a niece, Stephanie Hodges and husband, Lester; nephews, Billy Lee and wife, Jean and Charlie Covington; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

A funeral service was held 2 p.m., Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Elon Baptist Church by Rev. David Sexton. Burial followed in Piney Ridge United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family received friends at the residence.

Those wishing to make memorial please consider the Appomattox County Rescue Squad, PO Box 57, Appomattox, VA 24522 or a charity of your choice.

The family wishes to express their thanks to all of Kathleen’s caregivers for their loving kindness.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory served the family.