Great weather coming soon

If you hate the weather today, you are going to love what’s coming Sunday and Monday.

After the remnants of the hurricane formerly known as Laura trod through the area with some rain on Saturday, Sunday and Monday should bring much cooler temperatures with highs near 83 Sunday, 84 Monday and only 80 on Tuesday.

But back to today. We are looking at a high of 89 with 0% chance of precipitation. The humidity is inching lower but remains high at 64%.

Laura has strengthened to a Category 3 hurricane and is expected to continue growing to a Category 4 storm before making landfall along the Texas-Louisiana border sometime early Thursday morning.