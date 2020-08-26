Four Lancers snare summer championships

During the summer, baseball players scatter across the country to compete in summer collegiate leagues. For Longwood University baseball, four players head into the school year as champions following the summer season — Eliot Dix, Aidan McEvoy and a pair of newcomers in transfer Nathaniel Brezner-Mendoza and freshman Aiden Tierney.

In the Old State North League in North Carolina, Dix had a monster summer and swatted baseballs everywhere. The New Jersey native cranked out a team-best three home runs, eight doubles and scored 24 runs as he helped lead the Guilford Lumberkings to the title. He got hot in June and never stopped, hitting .479 during a 16-game hitting streak that closed the season.

The rising sophomore helped lead his team to a league-best 24-6 record, and the Lumberkings swept the championship series to clinch the title. Dix scored four runs and added a double, an RBI and a pair of walks in game one as the Lumberkings won 11-5.

McEvoy helped the West Boca Snappers wrap up the South Florida Collegiate Baseball League with a league-best 27-12 record. Working primarily out of the bullpen, McEvoy racked up 22 strikeouts to only nine walks in 11.2 innings.

The left-handed sophomore struck out multiple batters in seven of his 10 appearances, including a perfect two-inning outing in his second appearance for the team during which he struck out all six batters he faced. In his final appearance, he again posted his third perfect appearance of the summer with a three-strikeout performance.

Brezner-Mendoza worked primarily in relief for the West Linn Knights in the Wild West League in the Pacific Northwest. The right-hander totaled eight strikeouts in seven innings and did not allow a run in three of his five outings.

Tierney, an incoming freshman, won the Northern Virginia Travel League with the Night Owls. The incoming outfielder was an all-state performer in high school and notched a .431 batting average as a junior in 2019. A Stafford native, his senior season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lancers are set to return 22 players from their 2020 squad.