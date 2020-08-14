Expect a cooler weekend with some thunderstorms

It may be a weekend of trying to get the yard mowed or cookout in between downpours as thunderstorms are forecast throughout the weekend for the Farmville area.

Expect a high of 84 Friday with showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon. Saturday is much the same except cooler with a higher of only 80. There is a possibility of heavy thunderstorms much of the day Saturday. Sunday brings cloudy and humid conditions and a high of 80 with less of a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Tropical Storm Josephine formed in the Atlantic Thursday. It was the earliest a 10th named storm has been named during a hurricane season beating the previous record in 2005 by nine days. Josephine is expected to remain far away from the U.S. mainland.