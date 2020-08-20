Donald Eugene Morris came into this world with a bang on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 1932. He was born the second of three sons to Henson and Grace Cook Morris in Buckingham. He died on August 17, 2020 at home surrounded by family.

Growing up he was quickly known for his sense of humor and shenanigans. He served in the US Army for two years at Fort Bragg, North Carolina and was a member of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church. Don lost his right arm in his twenties in a farming accident but never let it slow him down. Many a child has a funny story to share about Don and his “hook”. He continued to work at C. H. Morris and Sons’ family farm and sawmill with his brothers, C. J. and Roger Morris. On August 5, 1967, he married Nancy Jane Morgan and they had three sons.

During retirement years he loved tending his garden, always wanting to be the first to get a ripe tomato. He also stayed busy making beautiful furniture and gifts for family and friends in his woodworking shop. Most all of his work was adorned with his signature stamp “Handcrafted by Don Morris” with a shiny new penny embedded in the wood to signify the year it was made.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy Morgan Morris; three sons and daughters-in-law, Donald Todd and Shawn Morris, Scott Morgan Morris and Leslie Thompson, and Steven Ray and Lauren Morris; seven grandchildren, Ian Mackenzie, Logan Cole, Walker Cole, Sydney Morgan, Garrett Caleb, Caroline Ann, and Cate Morgan; and two brothers and sisters-in-law, Roger and Carolyn Morris of Buckingham, and C. J. and Connie Morris of Appomattox.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henson and Grace Morris and a grandson, Cole Howard Morris.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the Pavilion of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church by Rev. Roger Woody and Rev. Les Greeley.

Those wishing to make memorials please consider the Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Scholarship Fund, 12601 Francisco Road, Farmville, VA 23901.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com