Car overturns on River Road

Randolph Volunteer Fire Department (RVFD) responded Wednesday, Aug. 19, to a single-vehicle accident after a car overturned in the 1200 block of River Road in Cumberland.

The accident occurred at 12:32 p.m.

According to RVFD member Dan Pempel, there were four passengers in the car at the time of the accident, two of which were transported to nearby Southside Centra Community Hospital in Farmville for the treatment of minor injuries.

RVFD Fire Chief Paul Adkins said Engine 47 responded to the incident, with four crew members working on scene for approximately one hour. Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad also responded to the accident.