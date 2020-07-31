Muhammad awarded Elias Jones scholarship

Alia Muhammad was named the winner of the annual Elias Jones Scholarship for 2020.

Muhammad is a student athlete who served as captain of the volleyball team. She also has been active in student body government and as an officer in the National Honor Society. She is active in the community and has volunteered at FACES food pantry. She is described as friendly, thoughtful, energetic, hard-working and kind.

The scholarship was for $2,500.

Elias Jones was a member of the class of 2013 at Prince Edward County High School when he died suddenly. Since then, his family and friends have honored his memory by awarding a scholarship to a member of the graduating class of PECHS.