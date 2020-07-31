Mt. Zion Baptist to have homecoming and revival services

Buckingham Baptist Church located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in the Goldhill Area of New Canton will be hosting a drive-in service at 11 a.m. Sunday, August 2. All those planning to attend the service will drive into the parking lot and are to remain in their cars throughout the duration of the service, having no contact with individuals while there, and must leave following the service. Thanks for your cooperation.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church located at 6277 Cartersville Road, New Canton will be hosting an annual homecoming service at 11 a.m. Sunday, August 2. On Monday, August 3, through Wednesday, August 5, revival services will be held with speaker Micheal Kohl, pastor at Mulberry Grove Baptist Church of Buckingham at 7 p.m. nightly. There will be special music each night starting Monday with Tommy and Debbie England, Tuesday night with Chris Lewis and Wednesday night with Potter’s Clay. All are cordially invited to attend.

Hatcher Baptist Church of Cumberland will be hosting an in-house worship service Sunday, August 2, at 11 a.m. for all ages. Those attending the in-house worship services must sit with their families and remain six feet apart from the next individuals or families. Also at 6 p.m. There will be an in-house service for all ages and Wednesday evening in-house services at 7 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the former Craddock Terry Shoefactory annual breakfast meeting normally held in August has been canceled.

The 2020 Five County Fair of Farmville has been canceled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Our sympathy is extended to the Llewellyn family of Buckingham. Audrey Llewellyn, age 95 of Buckingham, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, July 22. She will be greatly missed by all. Our earthly loss is heaven’s gain.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, will be hosting its regular monthly meeting Sunday, August 9, at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland Community Center located at 45 South and Davenport Road in Cumberland. You may join in person or by phone. You may contact Barry Miles at 492-5806 to receive phone instructions if you are not planning to be there in person. Our continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this mega landfill will have on you and your neighbors giving you the most current update.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Shawn Gough of Charlottesville on Saturday, August 1, and Michael Boyles of Cumberland and Dorothy M. Micklen of Buckingham both on Monday, August 3.

Victory Baptist Church located at 4339 Salem Road Spout Springs will be hosting an in-house Sunday school and worship services Sunday, August 2, beginning with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and followed by morning worship at 10:30 a.m. Families may sit together with distances of six feet from the next individual or family.

Pastor Jeff Worley, and the entire congregation, cordially invite all to attend. For further information contact Pastor Jeff at (434) 942-4652 or home phone (434) 283- 4657.

The Buckingham County Christian Association’s regular monthly meeting scheduled for Monday, August 2, at Arvon Baptist Church located at 28350 North James Madison Highway, New Canton at 5 p.m., has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Cedar Baptist Church located 3932 Bell Road, Dillwyn, will be hosting drive-in parking lot services Sunday, August 2, at 10 a.m.

All those planning to attend the service will drive into the parking lot and are to remain in their cars throughout the duration of the service having no contact with individuals while there and must leave following the service. Thanks for your cooperation. Also please note the annual homecoming and annual revival services normally held in the month of August have been canceled due to COVID-19.

The 33rd Annual Virginia Catfish Festival sponsored by the Southside Shrine Club to benefit Shriners Hospital for Children for 2020 has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.